New Chamber chief calls for action to support Derry businesses

The Derry Chamber of Commerce has appointed Anna Doherty as its new permanent Chief Executive.

Ms Doherty had been the Chamber’s interim Chief Executive since March this year. She has been a member of the Chamber’s staff since 2020, having previously been the organisation’s Events Manager.

As well as her experience with the Chamber, Anna has worked in the hospitality and tourism industries, having run her own food business. She also owned the award-winning Rusty Nail Pub & Hotel in Clonmany, Donegal and worked for several membership, trade and awarding bodies, including BritishAmerican Business in London.

Anna’s appointment comes at a crucial time for the North West business community as firms across the region deal with inflation, the growing cost of living crisis, and the lack of an Executive at Stormont.

Speaking after her appointment, Ms Doherty said: “I’m extremely proud to have been appointed Chief Executive of the Derry Chamber of Commerce. It’s an honour to represent some of Northern Ireland’s most creative and hard-working companies, and I am thankful to have been entrusted to continue with this role.

“Having served as interim CEO for the past six months, I am fully aware of the stresses on businesses currently. North West businesses, like others across Northern Ireland, are struggling with the rising cost of energy, fuel, and materials. I understand totally the anxiety small business owners are facing. Now more than ever, the Chamber is doing all it can to deliver solutions for our members.

“Even in the face of an absent Executive, we will continue to press our elected representatives for action to support our economy. As during the pandemic over the past two years, the Chamber will work hard to give our members a voice and speak up to support our businesses.

“We’ve emerged from the pandemic only to be thrust into another crisis. It’s crucial that everything possible is done now to ensure our hard work during Covid was not in vain. The North West’s potential is clear to see. I am excited and honoured to be leading the Chamber at a significant time and to help our region thrive.”

President of the Derry Chamber of Commerce, Aidan O’Kane added: “I am thrilled to have Anna on board as our permanent Chief Executive. Her competent leadership as interim Chief Executive over the past six months, as well as her dedication to the Chamber and our members over the past two and a half years, means this was an easy decision for the board.

"We look forward to working closely with Anna over the coming months to deliver for the North West, support our members, and continue to showcase our region as a leading location to live, work, and do business.”