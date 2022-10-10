Funeral of 'caring gentleman' Martin McGill to take place on Tuesday

‘Caring gentleman’ Martin McGill, who was killed in the Creeslough explosion, will be laid to rest on Tuesday.

The 49-year-old was one of ten people to lose their lives in Friday’s explosion.

Originally from Dunbartonshire in Scotland, Martin relocated to Creeslough to care for his parents, Joseph and Mary.

His father passed away in February of this year and Martin continued to care for his mother.

He was a regular visitor to Lafferty’s shop and the pharmacy in the town.

A huge Celtic fan, Martin had called to the shop to use the ATM having just ordered a takeaway nearby.

One local described him as a ‘caring gentleman’.

Martin, of Ard Cois Locha in Creeslough, is survived by Mary, sisters Marie Louise and Caroline, brothers in law, Mathew and Iain, nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 2pm in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.