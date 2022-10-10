County Derry primary school teacher becomes Aontú Deputy Leader

A County Derry primary school teacher has been appointed as Deputy Leader of Irish republican political party Aontú.

Gemma Brolly, who has acted as the party's representative in East Derry for a number of years, was appointed to the position at their first party conference on Saturday in Gormanstown, Co Meath.

A teacher at Bunscoil Naomh Bríd/St Brigid's PS Tirkane, Mrs Brolly polled 1,095 first preference votes in May's NI Assembly election; Aontú's first attempt at an East Derry Assembly election.

Mrs Brolly succeeds Mid Ulster District councillor Denise Mullen as the party's deputy to leader Peadar Toibín, and she expressed her gratitude to the outgoing Deputy Leader.

“So humbled and privileged to become Aontú's Deputy Leader,” she posted on social media following her appointment.

“Huge respect and gratitude to Denise Mullen for all her courage and commitment as Deputy Leader for the past few years.

“I look forward to continuing in her footsteps with determination, courage and compassion to build a better society for everyone.”

Aontú currently has two elected councillors within the county's three local government districts, with Cllr Mullen in Mid Ulster and Cllr Emmet Doyle in Derry City and Strabane.