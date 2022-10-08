Road closures in County Derry as police revisit fatal road traffic collision

49-year-old Ainslie Gordon died as a result of the collision on June 7.
Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit investigating a fatal road traffic collision on the Aughrim Road, Magherafelt are to return to the scene.
49-year-old Ainslie Gordon from the Cookstown area died as a result of injuries sustained in the incident which occurred on June 7 2021 and involved Mr Gordon's motorcycle and a red Massey Ferguson tractor.
Testing at the scene will be carried out by officers on Sunday, October 9 and road closures will be in place at this time.
Between 10.00am and 2.00pm, the Aughrim Road will be closed between the Aughrim Road Roundabout at the by-pass and also at the Ballynagarve Road.
Meanwhile, between 2.00pm and 4.00pm the Aughrim Road will be closed between both ends of Derrygarve Road.
Access will be facilitated for emergency vehicles and diversions will be clearly signposted.
The scene of the explosion in Creeslough and (inset) Superintendent Liam Geraghty. Photos: Thomas Gallagher
Guests pictured at the opening of the St Columb's Park Shelter a new outdoor teaching facility in the park’s Walled Garden. Photo: Martin McKeown.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.