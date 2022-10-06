County Derry mental health charity to benefit from bank funding

A County Derry-based mental health charity are to benefit from funding provide by Bank of Ireland.

Suicide, Talking, Educating, Preventing, Support (STEPS) raises awareness of suicide and mental health in the Draperstown and Mid Ulster area through education and prevention strategies is to be the latest beneficiary of Bank of Ireland’s Begin Together Fund.

The organisation has a community-wide presence and is run by a dedicated team of volunteers who work tirelessly to coordinate activities and encourage conversations to promote good mental health.

Since 2016, the group has helped 600 people across 48 towns and villages through counselling. The Begin Together funding will enable the charity to continue to offer this highly sought-after service to their rural community.

Catriona McGirr, Community Engagement Manager, Bank of Ireland Northern Ireland said: "We are enormously proud to support STEPS and their work through the Begin Together Community Fund.

Karen McGuigan is a Counsellor and volunteer and a passionate advocate for the organisation which epitomises what the Fund is all about – supporting groups and charities, often the unsung heroes of their community who are doing vital work to help the most vulnerable."

Karen McGuigan, STEPS Counsellor and volunteer said: "We are thrilled to receive this funding from Bank of Ireland.

"We have a highly qualified team of counsellors who support people of all age groups from across the community and demand for their services is high.

"This grant means we can continue to meet that need and I have no doubt it will ultimately save lives."

STEPS are one of 68 community projects that will receive financial support from Bank of Ireland’s Begin Together programme in 2022.

In total, more than £416,000 is being allocated to groups across the island of Ireland in year three of the fund, bringing the total value of grants issued to over £1.25M since 2020.

The Community Fund is one strand of the Bank of Ireland Begin Together programme, a three-year, multi-million pound initiative to support community groups, local enterprise and the arts across the island of Ireland.

The Community Fund aims to support initiatives that are improving the financial, mental, or physical wellbeing with initiatives receiving up to £16,500 each for projects spanning financial literacy and wellbeing, mental health, disability, inclusion and diversity and social isolation.