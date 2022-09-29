Search

29 Sept 2022

Funding boost for Derry's Creggan Country Park Enterprises

Derry's Creggan Country Park Enterprises project amongst community groups to win grants

Karen Healy, Environmental Officer, Creggan Country Park

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Sept 2022 5:13 PM

Email:

news@derrynow.com

An “urban life” corridor seeking to improve local biodiversity in Derry was amongst 84 community-based groups across Northern Ireland and the Republic which were selected to share almost £800,000 in funding from AXA Ireland.

Derry's Creggan Country Park Enterprises helps connect more people to nature, further developing an existing free environmental education programme 'Nature's Classroom'.

The funding is part of AXA Parks, an initiative to support sustainable, community-led projects creating or improving green spaces in their localities.

It is estimated that over 350,000 people will benefit from the 84 projects being funded.

Of the 84 groups, 35 will receive up to £17,500, 21 will receive between £5,000 and £9,000 and 28 will receive more than €3,000. A total of 262 community groups applied to be considered for a grant (£ figures are approximate)

Following the anouncement Antoinette McDonald, Customer and Marketing Director at AXA said “AXA Parks is about helping local communities to thrive by empowering them with the resources they need to create and enhance green spaces. Local groups continue to work tirelessly to deliver meaningful projects and AXA are delighted to help these projects come to fruition.

“The grants announced today will come to life over the coming months as the community projects take shape and will enhance the countryside for everyone next Spring and beyond.”

Roisin Wood, Chief Executive at Community Foundation, NI which administered the project on behalf of AXA commented: “We are delighted to be in partnership with Community Foundation Ireland and AXA to deliver funding making an environmental impact in local communities.

“Looking after our environment has never been more important and this is a chance to learn together, get in touch with nature and enhance our journey towards a more sustainable future.

“Local community action is at the heart of delivering solutions that tackle the challenges to our environment and also offer all the extra benefits of bringing our communities outdoors.”

Karen Healy, Environmental Officer, Creggan Country Park said: "We are absolutely delighted that our project was chosen as one of the lucky few to receive funding.

“Our focus is on highlighting urban green spaces rich in biodiversity to bring people of all ages closer to nature through outdoor recreation, and new learning opportunities.”

Elizabeth Whyman, Horticulture Lead, The Meanwhile Gardens said: "The funding will us to improve access for the older generation and those who are physically challenged by installing outdoor seating and wheelchair friendly raised beds."

