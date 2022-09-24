PSNI renew appeal over vehicle pursuit which injured PSNI officer

Police in Derry investigating an incident in the Waterside area of the city last month during which an officer was injured have renewed their appeal for information.
Detectives wish to locate a grey BMW 3 Series that was involved in an incident on Spencer Road in the city, at around 8.45am on Saturday, 27th August.
The vehicle failed to stop for police and made off in the direction of Simpsons Brae. It was then driven on to Duke Street, across Craigavon Bridge and on to Abercorn Road.
At the time of the incident, the car may have been missing a front registration plate and had damage to its front windscreen. Despite enquiries, at this stage, we have not located the vehicle or identified the driver.
If you were in the area at the time and have a dash cam, police would ask you to check your footage in case you captured what happened.
If you have information about where this vehicle is, or if you know who was driving the vehicle, we would ask that you call us on 101, quote ref number 487 of 27/08/22.
