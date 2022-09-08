Local politicians pay tribute following passing of Queen Elizabeth II

Politicians in the County have been paying tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II following her death on Thursday.

East Derry MLA Claire Sugden said today was a 'significant day'.

"I am saddened our Monarch, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has passed.

"I offer my sincere and heartfelt condolences to the Queen’s family, her subjects of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth, and all who loved her across the world.

"I loved her too and deeply admired the woman she was, not necessarily because of her role or the institution she represented, but because of her leadership, grace and service of others.

"The crown on her head is not what made her great, but rather the duty she fiercely upheld for those she served, even in her final days. Queen Elizabeth was our greatest public servant.

Claire Sugden MLA

"Her life was remarkable and I am fortunate to have lived when she reigned. She has been a constant in all our lives. My husband and I were honoured to meet the Queen in 2016 and I hold this as a great moment in my life.

"Today is significant and the weeks ahead will be remembered in history. I am sure we will reflect on the events and people throughout her lifetime and how the world has changed. Tomorrow begins a new era which I hope takes forward the values of a great woman.

"God save the Queen."

Sinn Féin MLA for East Derry Caoimhe Archibald offered her 'sincere condolences'.

"Sincere condolences to the family of Queen Elizabeth II and to all those who hold her dear," she said.

"She led by example in promoting peace and reconciliation between our islands and many of us with different political aspirations recognise and respect those efforts.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam."

The SDLP's Cara Hunter said she had played a 'positive role' in peace-building.

"I am saddened to hear about the Queen’s passing this evening. My thoughts are with the people in our communities across the North who mourn her this evening," she said.

"One thing we can all admire greatly is her long life committed to public service. She has played a positive role in contributing to peace-building on this island. May her soul rest in peace."

DUP MLA for East Derry, Maurice Bradley, said the day marked 'the passing of a great lady', while party colleague and Mid Ulster MLA Keith Buchanan said the Royal Family were 'in our thoughts and prayers'.

Sinn Féin leader Michelle O'Neill said she acknowledged the 'profound sorrow' of 'neighbours from within the unionist community'.

"I would like to offer my sincere sympathies and condolences to her children, and her extended family circle as they come to terms with their grief," she said.

"I wish to especially acknowledge the profound sorrow of our neighbours from within the unionist community here who will feel her loss deeply.

"Personally, I am grateful for Queen Elizabeth’s significant contribution and determined efforts to advancing peace and reconciliation between our two islands.

"Throughout the peace process she led by example in building relationships with those of us who are Irish, and who share a different political allegiance and aspirations to herself and her Government.

"Having met Queen Elizabeth on a number of occasions alongside my colleague, the late Martin McGuinness, I appreciated both her warmth and courtesy."

Mid Ulster District councillor Kyle Black said he was 'deeply saddened' by the news.

"Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of her majesty, the Queen, this afternoon," he said.

"Thinking of the entire Royal Family at this time, and of our nation as we mourn this great loss. God Save The King."

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy, said she wanted to acknowledge the contribution Queen Elizabeth II made towards peace building.

"My thoughts and sympathies are with the many people in our city and district, especially people from the unionist tradition and the people of Britain, who will feel her loss deeply," she said.

"I would like to also acknowledge the contribution Queen Elizabeth made towards building the peace here, reaching out the hand and helping to advance reconciliation and build relationships. I am hopeful that this will be a lasting legacy.

"I will open a Book of Condolence at the Guildhall to allow people to offer their sympathies to her family at this time."