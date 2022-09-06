Traffic disruption 'inevitable' as International Air Show arrives

Police have said traffic disruption is 'inevitable' at the weekend with the arrival of the International Air Show to the North Coast.

Earlier this year, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council agreed to spend £400,000 of Council reserves to fund the event, which will take place on Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 September.

Council have also secured two joint title sponsors for the event in Spirit AeroSystems and Thales, with Mayor Ivor Wallace describing it as a 'must-see' event.

"The NI International Air Show is the pinnacle of Council’s Platinum Jubilee programme, and we are setting the scene for a weekend to remember in Portrush," he said.

"The flying schedule is looking impressive so far, and work is ongoing to secure further aircraft for the enjoyment of our visitors.

"The air attractions combined with everything that’s on offer on the ground including static displays, the STEM village, and artisan market make this a must-see attraction."

In previous years, the event has attracted in excess of 250,000 visitors to the area, and a PSNI spokesperson has warned of delays for those travelling in the area at the weekend.

"We are advising road users to expect delays this weekend, as the NI International Airshow returns to the beautiful North Coast," they said.

"Running on Saturday 10th and Sunday 11th September, from 11am to 6pm on both days, the Coast road between Portstewart and Portrush will be closed from 8am to 7pm to facilitate the two-day event.

"There will be disruption to traffic along the coast and delays are inevitable. We strongly advise the public to adhere to parking restrictions and to use the Park & Ride facilities available, as this will help to alleviate congestion.

"Please also be considerate of local residents," they added.

More information on the NI International Air Show can be found on their website.