Search

02 Sept 2022

Police issue appeal over fatal County Derry road collision

The collision resulted in the death of 24-year-old Ryan Speirs.

Police issue appeal over fatal County Derry road collision

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Sept 2022 11:49 AM

Police are keen to speak to anyone with information regarding a road traffic collision on the Castledawson Road, Magherafelt on Saturday 13th August 2022 which tragically resulted in the death of a 24-year-old man.

Sergeant Maguire said: “Shortly after 4.00pm, police on patrol came across the scene of a collision involving a scrambler-type motorcycle.  The rider, later confirmed as Ryan Speirs, was taken to hospital but sadly died as a result of his injuries.

Tributes paid to County Derry scrambler crash victim

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision and police are appealing to anyone with any information, or anyone who captured dash-cam footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1299 13/08/22.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media