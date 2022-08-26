No reports of pollution at popular beaches during heatwave

There were no reports of pollution at two beaches popular with Derry people during the recent heatwave.

An unverified report widely circulated on social media referred to 'Lisfannon and Buncrana beaches' - which regularly attract thousands of visitors from Derry during hot weather - claimed beach users had been stopped and told that the 'water is contaminated. However, the Environ mental Protection Agency (EPA) has said no pollution incidents have been reported to it.

The State’s environmental watchdog said no bathing water pollution incidents have been reported by Donegal County Council in 2022 for Lady’s Bay (Buncrana town beach) and Lisfannon.

A bathing restriction is in place at Lady’s Bay after the most recent annual bathing water quality assessment classified it as 'poor.'

As a result, Donegal County Council was obliged to place a bathing restriction at the beach for the entire 2022 bathing season.

The EPA’s Bathing Water Quality in Ireland report for 2021said the main sources of pollution affecting the bathing water at the beach were the Buncrana wastewater treatment plant, combined stormwater overflows, and surface run-off, which were made worse by heavy rainfall.

Irish Water said it was developing plans to address the issues with the waste- water treatment network in Buncrana.

Works will include the upgrade of the Westbrook pumping station in Inishowen town and the construction of a new storm tank its wastewater treatment plant.

A spokesperson said the project was in the procurement phase to enable the appointment of a contractor.

Lisfannon lost its Blue Flag in 2017 due to a drop in bathing water quality and has not been awarded the coveted status since.

The EPA said the designated Lisfannon bathing water area was separate from Lady’s Bay and there was approximately four kilometers distance between the monitoring points for the two beaches.

Eight bathing water quality samples have been reported to date by Donegal County Council in 2022 for Lisfannon beach. Seven had excellent quality and one was good. A spokesperson for the EPA said it was not currently aware of any pollution issues at Lisfannon beach.

Bathing water quality for the county is managed by Donegal County Council and the council is responsible for monitoring and managing bathing waters.

The council arranges for water samples to be taken and analysed throughout the bathing season from June to mid-September on pre- arranged dates.

The EPA says the council also reports and investigates pollution events and carries out actions to reduce or remove any sources of pollution and this generally includes additional water sampling. The EPA’s role is to ensure that local authorities carry out their functions under the regulations.

Former Fine Gael senator Catherine Noone, who lives in the Fahan area and has raised concerns about water quality in the area in the past, said local people and water users have ongoing reservations about the water treatment in the area and its impact on Lough Swilly.

“I hear too much locally about the quality of the water at different times and at different locations to believe this testing is showing up the problems that really exist in the area,” she said.

“If these tests were random tests carried by an independent organisation, I would have more confidence in the testing regime.”

Donegal County Council has been contacted.