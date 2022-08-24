Make a fresh start by bus or train for the school run

As pupils prepare for the new school term, Translink and the Education Authority (EA) are encouraging young people to use public transport, taking advantage of discount fares while helping to protect the planet.

As transport accounts for 35% of all consumed energy in Northern Ireland and 23% of all greenhouse gas emissions, mostly from private car use, this year Translink’s ‘Back to School’ campaign has a strong climate action focus.

David Cowan, director of commercial operations at Translink, said: “We realise the start of the new school term can be both exciting and daunting so we want to help ease any pressures with safe, comfortable services and great value ticket options that offer pupils more freedom and independence.

“We also know that many young people have also been leading the way in calling for climate action and we’re reminding everyone that travelling by public transport today in NI reduces your carbon footprint by more than 50%

“Choosing the bus or train along with walking and cycling is also a healthier and more active way to travel.

“There’s fantastic cost-savings to be made too with our free yLink smartcards for all 16-23 years olds providing a 1/3 off Translink bus and rail travel in Northern Ireland.

“Other good value fares include our mLink mobile App and multi-journey weekly and monthly tickets including Smartlink cards which can be pre-loaded with up to 40 bus journeys.”

Eve Bremner, assistant director of transport with the Education Authority, said: “We provide transport to 93,000 pupils every day, so school transport is an important part of the wider public transport network.

“The Education Authority recently invested over £30 million in new, more efficient buses so pupils will travel more comfortably and we’re reducing emissions.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming pupils back on board and encourage other pupils to choose public transport or active travel, so that together we can reduce our carbon footprint and protect the planet.”

EA sessional passes will be valid on Translink services from September 1.

For full details on Translink services and ticket options visit www.translink.co.uk , download the Journey Planner App or call Translink on 028 90 66 66 30. For more information on applying for school transport assistance visit www.eani.org.uk