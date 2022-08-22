Derry playgroup gets growing with grant from local charity

A Derry playgroup has been given the opportunity to enhance its outdoor play area with financial support from a local charity.

Pennyburn Community Playgroup received a range of play equipment from the Donnelly Group Foundation for the children to enjoy, including wooden play bridges, picnic benches and an outdoor play kitchen.

Helen Brady, from the playgroup, said: “With access to new stimulating play appliances, such as an outdoor play kitchen, new garden equipment and a picnic area, the children of Pennyburn Community Playgroup will be able to continue to develop their cognitive and social abilities.

“We are extremely grateful for the generosity shown by the Donnelly Group Foundation and look forward to enjoying the new equipment with the children.”

Roisin Donnelly, Donnelly Group Foundation spokesperson, said: “Donnelly Group Foundation supports a wide variety of community projects and charities that make a positive impact to local communities across Northern Ireland.

“Pennyburn Community Playgroup provides resources that aid in the development of all children by allowing them to work at their own pace and level.”

She concluded: “A pillar of our community, Pennyburn Community Playgroup aims to create a peaceful environment for children aged 0-5, where they can develop their social and creative skills both independently and in a team.”