Search

22 Aug 2022

'Invest NI must deliver better jobs for Derry', says councillor

peacebridge

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Aug 2022 4:58 PM

Email:

news@derrynow.com

The 'persistent low wages' across Derry and Strabane should be a key focus for Invest NI and the Economy Minister, Gordon Lyons, a local councillor has said.

SDLP Councillor Rory Farrell was speaking after figures published by HMRC show the Derry and Strabane district has the lowest median wage in the North and the seventh lowest across all 180 regions of the UK.

The average monthly wage across the UK is £2,108 while in Derry & Strabane it is £1,824. The highest wages in the north are in Lisburn & Castlereagh at £2,156 and Antrim & Newtonabbey at £2,062, while Belfast is fourth at £1,972.

The highest wages in the UK are in Wandsworth, London at £3,290, while the Isle of Wight has the lowest at £1,775.

Commenting on the latest wage data, Cllr Farrell said: "Derry has historically been plagued with persistent low wages and these latest figures confirm that nothing has changed. We have the lowest wages in the north and we're at the bottom end of the league table across these islands.

"Someone in Lisburn can expect to earn over £300 per month more than someone here and that is simply unacceptable.

"We need to see definitive action from Invest NI and the DUP Economy Minister, Gordon Lyons, to reverse this trend. We need to see a specific plan with strict targets for job creation and investment in the north west.

Trade groups warn thousands of businesses under threat without action

Surge in cross-border trade must be built upon, says Foyle MLA

"Invest NI has been completely ineffective in attracting jobs to Derry and that must change. We need to see more jobs and better jobs."​

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media