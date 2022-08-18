Holocaust survivor speaks at County Derry event

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Good Relations team held a special event in Dungiven recently to raise awareness about the Holocaust.

Holocaust survivor, Dr Martin Stern MBE, delivered a moving, personal account of his time at two concentration camps and the lasting impact this has had on his life.

Following the talk, Dr Stern took the time to engage with the captivated audience, answering a range of questions which provided further insight into his experience. As well as learning about the past, the event provided the opportunity to reflect on how such atrocities continue to shape our lives.

Speaking at the event, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, said: “Oral history events such as this are so important as they provide an invaluable insight to the past and highlight how the lessons learnt can inform our future.”

The event was organised in conjunction with the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust. Recorded video footage from the talk will be released to mark Holocaust Memorial Day on January 27, 2023.

This project has received financial support through the Executive Office District Council’s Good Relations Programme, as part of the wider Together: Building a United Community.

For more information, please email good.relations@causewaycoastandglens .gov.uk