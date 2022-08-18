Search

18 Aug 2022

Holocaust survivor speaks at County Derry event

Holocaust survivor speaks at County Derry event

Good Relations Officer Dearbhaile Hutchinson, Holocaust survivor, Dr Martin Stern MBE, Mayor of Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council, Cllr Ivor Wallace and Shirley Lennon,  Holocaust Memorial Trust

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Aug 2022 3:36 PM

Email:

news@derrynow.com

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Good Relations team held a special event in Dungiven recently to raise awareness about the Holocaust.

Holocaust survivor, Dr Martin Stern MBE, delivered a moving, personal account of his time at two concentration camps and the lasting impact this has had on his life.

Following the talk, Dr Stern took the time to engage with the captivated audience, answering a range of questions which provided further insight into his experience. As well as learning about the past, the event provided the opportunity to reflect on how such atrocities continue to shape our lives.

Speaking at the event, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, said: “Oral history events such as this are so important as they provide an invaluable insight to the past and highlight how the lessons learnt can inform our future.”

The event was organised in conjunction with the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust. Recorded video footage from the talk will be released to mark Holocaust Memorial Day on January 27, 2023.

This project has received financial support through the Executive Office District Council’s Good Relations Programme, as part of the wider Together: Building a United Community.

For more information, please email good.relations@causewaycoastandglens .gov.uk

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media