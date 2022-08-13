Search

13 Aug 2022

Call to crafters for return of Guildhall Craft Fair

Derry City and Strabane District Council are now inviting applications from craft designer-makers and artists to be part of this year's Guildhall Craft Fair.

The eagerly anticipated event is making a long-awaited return to the craft calendar having not taken place in 2020 or 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Celebrating its 28th anniversary this year, the fair showcases a wide range of bespoke craft items created by craft designer-makers and artists throughout Ireland.

The event takes place in the historical Guildhall in Derry's city centre and is renowned for attracting a large number of visitors looking for that special gift or purchase for Christmas.

The fair is well established throughout the craft industry and has become a calendar event within the sector due to the high standard of goods for sale. It is the event of choice for many makers and artists as no imported or bought in work is allowed at the event, with all of the goods on display being handmade in Ireland.

Applications are also invited from artisan food producers as the event also features a small food fair in the Whittaker Suite on the ground floor of the Guildhall. Although there are only a limited number of stands available for this element, it has proved to be a popular feature with shoppers and traders alike.

Helena Hasson, Council's Events Officer, said: "This event is so special and is loved by people across the region who travel here every year to take in the wonderful spectacle of all these beautiful, handmade goods, meet old friends and enjoy the festive atmosphere.

"We are very fortunate to have so many first class artists and crafters wanting to be part of this event - they have created the solid reputation that this event enjoys and every year brings both new and regular ranges that ensure people return year on year to find that special purchase."

The event will run from 12 noon on Friday 25th November until 6pm on Sunday 27th November.

For further information regarding the application process and guidelines please visit the Council's website at www.derrystrabane.com/craftfair to download the relevant forms.

The closing date for all applications to be submitted is Friday 2nd September at 4pm.

