Man dies after collision with lorry in County Derry

Smith Street, Moneymore, where the collision took place. Pic: Google Maps.
Police have confirmed a man has died following a road traffic collision in Moneymore on Tuesday evening.
"The male was the driver of a blue BMW Z3 which collided with a HGV lorry on Smith Street shortly after 5pm," said a PSNI spokesperson.
"Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit are asking for witnesses or anyone who may have captured dashcam footage to get in touch. They can be contacted on 101, quoting reference 1330 02/08/22.
"You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/."
