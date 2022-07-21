Weekend of open air concerts at Derry's Ebrington Square

Fans of outdoor music concerts in Derry are in for a treat this weekend with three open air events being stage at Ebrington Square in the city over the weekend.

Tomorrow night's Appressea will see Ireland's biggest and new dance sensation, Belters Only, come to the Square to perform this year's biggest hit 'Make You Feel Good,' featuring Jazzy Live.

Also appearing will be Rewire, John Gibbons, Liam Melly, We Love Sax and a special guest.

Gates open at 6.00pm, last entry 7.45pm with an extended finish time of 11.45pm.

Odhran Murphy... appearing on Sunday

Saturday will see eight of the UK's top tribute acts take to the stage of the Waterside venue to perform hits for the '70s, '80s and '90s.

Among the artists to feature will be Lionel Richie, Queen, Take That, Spice Girls, Abba, Robbie Williams, Jersey Boys plus a special guest.

Gates open at 5.00pm, last entry 7.45pm.

Sunday's concert will feature top Irish bands such as Ceol, Squealing Pigs, Rockerfellaz, Odhran Murphy, Lavengro, Stevie and the Gs and Darci Wilders.

Starting at the earlier time of 4.00pm, this is a free event with just a booking fee to pay.

All tickets to all three events available via Skiddle or from Cool Discs on Foyle Street.