18 Jul 2022

Fire causes 'extensive damage' to caravans near County Derry beach

The fire is thought to have started in one caravan and spread to another.

Fire causes 'extensive damage' to caravans near County Derry beach

The incident took place close to Benone beach near Limavady.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

18 Jul 2022 4:47 PM

Two caravans close to a popular County Derry beach have sustained 'extensive damage' after catching fire at the weekend.

Both the PSNI and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) attended the scene at Benone Avenue, Limavady around 9.00pm on Friday July 15, where the caravans were on fire.

The area is close to the popular Benone Strand on the North Coast, and a photograph of the incident was shared on social media.

Inspector Jack said: “It is believed that the fire started in one of the caravans before spreading to the other one. Both were extensively damaged as a result of the incident.

“Slight damage was also caused to nearby fencing.

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service also attended the incident.

“Fortunately, there were no reports of any injuries.

“It is not clear at this stage how the fire was started, however, an investigation is underway, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and has any information which could assist, to contact 101, and quote reference number 1852 of 15/07/22.”

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/." 

