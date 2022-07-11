Search

11 Jul 2022

Two petrol bombs thrown at a house in County Derry

The attack is the seventh petrol bomb incident in the town since March 2022.

Two petrol bombs thrown at a house in County Derry

Mossvale Park, Coleraine. Pic: Google Maps.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Jul 2022 12:07 PM

Two petrol bombs have been thrown at a house in Coleraine in what is the seventh petrol bomb incident in the town since March 2022.

The incident took place in the early hours of Monday July 11.

"Detectives are investigating after petrol bombs were thrown at a property in Mossvale Park in Coleraine shortly after midnight," said a police spokesperson.

"It’s believed two devices were thrown at the house causing scorch marks to the front door and a window.

"A motive for the attack has yet to be established and detectives are appealing for information.

Just three charged after spate of violent crimes in County Derry town

A series of violent incidents and petrol bomb attacks have been recorded in the area.

"Anyone who believes they may be able to assist the investigation should call 101, quoting reference 14 11/07/22.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.  

"You can also contact Crimestoppers  anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/. 

