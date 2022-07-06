Search

06 Jul 2022

Translink confirm extension to GAA special train

The company say a connection to Derry will be available.

Translink confirm extension to return leg of GAA special

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

06 Jul 2022 3:26 PM

Translink have confirmed they will run a connecting train from Belfast to Derry for their GAA special to Dublin for the Derry v Galway All-Ireland senior football semi final on Saturday.

Earlier in the week a petition to run the special train as a Derry-Dublin service had been launched by rail campaign group Into the West.

Translink had said they were continuing to monitor the situation, and this afternoon announced an extension both legs of the journey.

"We are operating a number of transport options to the GAA all Ireland football semi-final in Dublin on Saturday," said a spokesperson.

Derry GAA supporters go meme-crazy in build-up to All-Ireland semi final

Ballinascreen's Benny Heron has become something of a cult hero.

“There are coach specials leaving Foyle Street in Derry~Londonderry, Dungiven and Maghera to Dublin.

“A rail special is also running from Belfast to Dublin (return) with connections off scheduled rail services to connect with this special and capacity on these is being enhanced to cater for the expected increase in demand. 

“We have been monitoring the bookings for this rail special and can now confirm we will operate a train service to Derry~Londonderry to connect with the special from Dublin for the return journey.

A screengrab from the Translink website showing the updated service.

“This is an exceptionally busy holiday weekend. Many people are taking holidays using cross-border services and we are also committed to operating additional special coach and train services to concerts in Dublin.

"As such we are operating at maximum capacity of the timetable and infrastructure we have available.

“Many of these special services are now sold out and so anyone travelling this weekend cross-border should ensure they pre-book their ticket to travel."

All of Translink's special bus services for the match are currently sold out, with just 91 seats remaining on the train service, which will depart Dublin at 8.49pm on Saturday evening.

In response to correspondence from Sinéad McLaughlin MLA, Translink said 'more flexibility and capacity' would be available if Derry were to reach the All-Ireland final.

Following queries from Derry Now, a Translink spokesperson said there would be an option to buy from Derry to Dublin, albeit with a change of train at Lanyon Place.

According to the website, services are due to leave Derry at 8.38am and 9.38am, with stops at Bellarena (9.00am and 10.00am) and Coleraine (9.19am and 10.19am).

The return journey from Derry to Dublin is priced at £48.50.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media