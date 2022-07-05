Department for Economy announces £15000 engineering bursaries for women and girls 

Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson has welcomed the Department for Economy's announcement that it will offer eight bursaries worth £15,000 for eligible women and girls to study engineering or related subjects at higher education institutions in Britain and Ireland, with applications open now.
The Foyle MLA said: "I welcome the introduction of these bursaries which offer women and girls £15,000 to study engineering.
"Women and girls are underrepresented in engineering and initiatives like this can help break down the barriers women face in enrolling in courses and attaining qualifications.
"I would encourage women and girls to apply for these bursaries and to pursue a career in engineering particularly as many local employers are offering secure and well paid jobs in this area."
