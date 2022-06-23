Search

23 Jun 2022

Eglinton playpark opens after £300k investment

DAERA Minister Edwin Poots and Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor, Councillor Sandra Duffy go for a spin at the reopening of Eglinton Play Park. Photo: Martin McKeown

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Jun 2022 9:27 PM

Eglinton playpark has now opened to the public after over £300,000 of funding was provided for new equipment and environmental upgrades to the facility.

The work, carried out by contractor AMS Limited, has seen the installation of many new features, including a wheelchair accessible multi-unit with different levels, towers, sensory panels, slides and climbing nets, a ground flush roundabout,  ground flush trampoline  and a selection of swings for different ages and abilities, including a pendulum swing and a zip line.

There is also a toddler area with a mini multi-unit, toddler swings and 'springers' as well as tree planting, seating and picnic benches to provide quieter areas to play and socialise.

The project was delivered by Derry City and Strabane District Council (DCSDC) with support from funding allocated by the Derry and Strabane Rural Partnership under Priority 6 (LEADER) of the Northern Ireland Rural Development Programme 2014-2020 supported by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) and the European Union.

Funding of £304,574 was provided to complete the work, with £217,285.50 from DAERA, £57,288.50  from council and £30,000 allocated through the  Department for Com- munities' Regional Access and Inclusion Capital Grant Programme, facilitated by DCSDC's Access and Inclusion Project.

Speaking at the opening, Rural Affairs Minister, Edwin Poots, said, "I am delighted that this project will create a sense of civic pride in the village of Eglinton providing tangible benefits for users and will help this rural area reach its full potential. I want to thank Derry and Strabane Rural Action Group for all their hard work and dedication in bringing the project forward."

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Sandra Duffy, said: "It's a pleasure to be able to cut the ribbon on this amazing playpark in Eglinton village.

“This first class facility indicates the significance that council continues to place on addressing play provision in our rural areas and providing a safe space for our local young people to exercise and to socialise, as well as their families.

“The new equipment caters for different ages and abilities and ensures that everyone will be able to enjoy this community space as their own.

“The environmental up- dates are also in line with council's Green Infra- structure Plan which focuses on utilising natural spaces to provide environmental, economic and social benefits. Thanks to all the funders and partners involved in delivering this and best wishes to everyone in the Eglinton community as they enjoy this fabulous playpark."

'Over the moon'

Debbie Caulfield, Eglinton Community Association, said: "As a community we are absolutely over the moon to see this playpark open now for everyone to enjoy.

“It's a fantastic space and one that will be enjoyed by so many young people and families in Eglinton village and the surrounding areas and we look forward to it being packed with happy faces over the summer and beyond."

