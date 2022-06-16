Former Derry radio presenter ordained a deacon

Deacon Shaun Doherty with his former Highland Radio colleague Mary Duffy in Rome on Wednesday
Shaun Doherty, a former broadcaster on Donegal-based Highland Radio, has been ordained a deacon in Rome yesterday afternoon (Wednesdsay).
Best known for his dulcet tones over the airwaves and someone who could speak on most subjects, he was the go-to man in the early days of local radio for over 30 years.
When he announced his surprise departure a number of years ago everyone expected this award-winning broadcaster would end up on another station, probably in Dublin or London, such was the esteem he was held in but no, Shaun had another pathway, one to the priesthood.
After studying in Rome for the past three years Shaun was ordained a deacon today, Wednesday in St Paul's Basilica. He was joined by several friends from home. It is understood Deacon Doherty will continue his studies in Rome and be ordained to the priesthood in approximately one year's time.
Shaun was the subject of a podcast with journalist and broadcaster, Colm Flynn, part of which was broadcast on Easter Monday on RTE Radio One.
Listen here at: https://open.spotify.com/episode/2mjS28RyRkmk1I3xN1YTHY?si=Lf2pofYyTT2mazxQpbepxg&utm_source=whatsapp
In the programme he talks about his decision to go public about his new life.
"I have never really talked about it because I felt all along that this is something I have to pray about. You shouldn't have pressure on you during this discernment process and as I am coming up towards deaconate now is as good a time as any to be talking about it."
Asked how his vocation spoke to him Shaun said it was something he felt inside.
"It's something as a young person I considered but life took me on a different path and we make choices, some good and some bad, and they make us the person we are but at that point in my life I felt very strongly and I would definitely say the late Fr Neal Carlin had a big influence on me as well."
The wide-ranging interview examines the areas of priestly formation, human, spiritual, intellectual, and pastoral on his journey to the priesthood. He talks openly about adjusting to life in a seminary in Rome, studying things like philosophy and theology, and dealing with things like independence and obedience.
"It's been a great experience, it's tough, it's not easy but it's most rewarding."
Incoming Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, the Limavady-born Rev Dr John Kirkpatrick (centre) is pictured with Rev Professor Gordon Campbell, (left) and Dr Desi Alexander.
Alderman Warke chose the Trust as his charity during his mayoral term and held a number of fundraising events
Pictured at the official opening of North West Regional College's redeveloped Springtown campus. Photo: Martin McKeown
Derry City boss Ruaidhri Higgins: "This tie gives our players a real platform to show how good they are."
"The cost of living crisis that is pushing ever increasing numbers of people into hardship is showing no signs of abating"
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.