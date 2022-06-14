Search

14 Jun 2022

County Derry MP named on Russian sanction list

The East Derry MP is one of three DUP MPs named on a Russian 'stop list'.

County Derry MP banned from Russia under sanction

DUP MP for East Derry Gregory Campbell.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

14 Jun 2022 7:41 PM

A County Derry MP has found himself under Russian sanction after being named on a 'stop list' issued by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

East Derry MP Gregory Campbell was named on a list of 'personal sanctions against members of the media and the UK defense lobby' issued by the Russian Foreign Ministry this afternoon.

As well as a number of prominent national UK journalists, a number of 'persons associated with the defense complex' were also named, as well as Mr Campbell's fellow DUP MPs Sammy Wilson and Gavin Robinson.

In a statement accompanying the list, the Ministry said those named were 'no longer allowed to enter the Russian Federation'.

"In connection with the anti-Russian actions of the British government to impose personal sanctions against leading journalists of our country and heads of companies in the domestic defense complex, a decision was made to include them in the Russian "stop list," they claimed.

GAA should show 'leniency' over life-changing injury says ex-Derry captain

The Lavey man has spoken out in support of Greenlough's Niall Bradley.

"The British journalists included in the list are involved in the deliberate dissemination of false and one-sided information about Russia and the events in Ukraine and Donbass. 

"With their biased assessments, they also contribute to fueling Russophobia in British society.

"Persons associated with the defense complex of Great Britain are involved in making decisions on the supply of weapons to Ukraine, which are used by local punishers and Nazi formations to kill civilians and destroy civilian infrastructure."

Derry Now have approached Mr Campbell for comment.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media