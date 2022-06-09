Woman driving uninsured at 94mph showed 'complete and utter stupidity'

A County Tyrone woman told police she was 'just so stupid' after being detected driving over 90mph while driving uninsured in a friend's vehicle, a court has heard.

Roxanna Bourne (31), of Main Street, Tullhogue, Cookstown, entered a guilty plea to charges of driving at excess speed and having no insurance at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The court heard a laser device had detected the defendant driving at 94mph while overtaking a number of vehicles at around 6.35pm on Marcy 19 2022.

When police stopped the defendant and asked her about her speed, she replied: “I was just so stupid.”

Defence for Bourne said she did not offer any excuse or explanation for her speed and that she accepts it was 'totally outrageous'.

The car being driven belonged to the defendant's friend, and Bourne said she had not been used to driving it and had not realised she was driving so fast.

The judge heard that the defendant's friend had told her she would be added to the insurance, but had not got round to doing it and had not communicated this to her either.

Counsel said the defendant was of the 'genuine belief' that she was insured to drive the vehicle.

Judge Mullan noted that Bourne had been handed ten penalty points over the course of the last ten years, but defence urged her to keep any disqualification short.

They said the defendant was a single mother of two, who was originally from Manchester, England and was concerned about arrangements for the children's transport to school.

The judge warned the defendant she was 'on the cusp of disqualification' and endorsed her licence with eight penalty points for the offence of having no insurance, as well as fining her £200.

Six points were also noted on the licence for the speeding offence, and a further fine of £200 was issued, alongside an offender's levy of £15.