09 Jun 2022

Derry to mark St Colmcille Feast Day as 1500th celebrations come to a close

Staff Reporter

09 Jun 2022 8:55 AM

As part of the final celebration of the Colmcille 1500 programme to mark the feast day of St Colmcille/Columba a special Mass will be celebrated this evening (Thursday) by the Bishop of Derry in St. Columba’s Church, Long Tower, at 7.30pm.

A special Colmcille pageant entitled:  ‘An Turas-The Journey’ will take place after the Mass in Long Tower and the traditional Feast Day Blessing at St Columb’s Well at 8.30pm.

Delivered by the North West Carnival Initiative, in collaboration with In Your Space and Greater Shantallow Arts, this celebratory pageant is commissioned by Derry City and Strabane District Council and funded by the North West Development Fund, and will explore Colmcille’s life and legacy from his Donegal beginnings, the establishment of his monastery in Derry through to the Battle of Cúl Dreimhne and his banishment to Iona. This unique performance will feature dance, theatrical poetry readings, installations and the finest of local traditional musicians.

