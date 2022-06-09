Derry to mark St Colmcille Feast Day as 1500th celebrations come to a close

A special Colmcille pageant entitled: ‘An Turas-The Journey’ will take place this evening at 8.30pm
As part of the final celebration of the Colmcille 1500 programme to mark the feast day of St Colmcille/Columba a special Mass will be celebrated this evening (Thursday) by the Bishop of Derry in St. Columba’s Church, Long Tower, at 7.30pm.
A special Colmcille pageant entitled: ‘An Turas-The Journey’ will take place after the Mass in Long Tower and the traditional Feast Day Blessing at St Columb’s Well at 8.30pm.
Delivered by the North West Carnival Initiative, in collaboration with In Your Space and Greater Shantallow Arts, this celebratory pageant is commissioned by Derry City and Strabane District Council and funded by the North West Development Fund, and will explore Colmcille’s life and legacy from his Donegal beginnings, the establishment of his monastery in Derry through to the Battle of Cúl Dreimhne and his banishment to Iona. This unique performance will feature dance, theatrical poetry readings, installations and the finest of local traditional musicians.
(From left) Barry Henderson CEO of ProspectRX, Hugh Callaghan from Unify, Hannah Cummings Co-Founders Programme Manager at Catalyst.
A CGI image of "The Cashel". The new housing estate is to be built between the Whitehouse Road and Coshquin
Peggy Seeger will perform with Calum MacColl in Bellaghy this month. Pics by Vicki Sharp Photography.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.