John Hume honoured in Strasbourg as Taoiseach unveils bust of former Derry MEP

John Hume's son, John Jnr, President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, and Taoiseach Micheal Martin pictured at the unveiling of the bust in honour of former Derry MEP John Hume.
Taoiseach Micheal Martin unveiled a bust in honour of former Derry political giant John Hume at the European Parliament in Strasbourg this week, where he was joined by the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, and John Hume's son, John Jnr.
This is the third bust of Mr Hume to be unveiled, with the previous two unveiled at the Irish embassies in Washington and London, while the fourth is expected to be installed at the Irish government's Department of Foreign Affairs in Iveagh House, Dublin later this year.
The bust, which was donated to the parliament by the Irish Government, marks the contribution the Derry Nobel Peace Prize winner made during his 25 years as an MEP, and the inspiration he took from the European project in his work.
Dublin-based sculptor, Elizabeth O'Kane, was commissioned to create the bronze portrait bust and has worked closely with the family in creating the bronze bust, which represents Mr Hume when he was 40 - the age when he became a member of the European Parliament.
John Hume's son, John Jnr, President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, and Taoiseach Micheal Martin pictured at the unveiling of the bust in honour of former Derry MEP John Hume.
Education and Outreach Officer, Mags Anderson, and Chair of the Youth Forum, Ronan Tester, at the launch of the InterAct Youth Arts Festival
The Department for Communities hope that the new area will promote a pedestrian friendly environment and support local businesses
James' mum, Shauna, and brother, Patrick, at the newly completed mural of James McClean Photo: Gasyard Féile Facebook Page
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.