County Derry road closed as vehicle catches fire

Hillhead Road, Castledawson. Pic: Google Maps.
Police have closed a County Derry road after a vehicle caught fire this afternoon.
"Motorists are advised that the Hillhead Road, Castledawson, is closed due to a lorry which has caught fire," said a PSNI spokesperson.
"Diversions are in place. Please seek an alternative route for your journey."
More than 100,000 children and young people will benefit as a result of the payment, with families receiving £13.50 per week for each child who qualifies.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.