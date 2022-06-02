County Derry students win 2022 Trócaire Game Changers Competition

Pupils from Loreto College, Coleraine in County Derry have scooped the all-island 2022 Trócaire Game Changers top prize for an innovative board game aimed at raising awareness about the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The group of four students – Peter McCool, Dean McCool, Erin O'Reilly and Jack McAlister - from Loreto College won the post-primary, youth Category of the competition.

Their game ‘Planet Pursuit’ focused on the effects of climate change and was based on the game of Trivial Pursuit.

Trócaire judges said they were blown away by the quality and creativity of the games. The final selection of prize winners on the day were chosen by the finalists themselves and announced at the Lighthouse Cinema in Dublin.

Trócaire Game Changers is an annual competition run by Trocaire’s Development Education team, who help students learn about the issues facing people in developing countries through workshops in schools through the country.

The programme invited students to create a development education game that focuses on one or more of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Students from across Ireland played and judged the games of fellow finalists at the event, exploring issues such as gender equality and climate change.

Now in its fourth year, 212 games were entered into the competition with 28 shortlisted from each of the two categories – Primary, Post-Primary/Youth - for the final showcase.

The games are a mix of board games, digital games and some traditional games like Twister and ring toss.

Trócaire’s Head of Region in Northern Ireland, Siobhan Hanley, said: “The Game Changers programme provides an excellent opportunity for students to explore the SDGs, get creative, and raise awareness of global justice issues as well as providing students with an opportunity to learn from one another.

“Never underestimate the power that young people have. The worldwide Climate School Strikes are a great example of how young people can achieve change.

"It’s particularly apt that, as we draw to the end of our Trócaire Lenten Appeal 2022, the winning entry focuses on the effects of climate change.

"Our appeal this year focused on Zimbabwe where people are struggling to grow enough food to feed their families due to climate change induced drought.

"You can still make a donation to the appeal and all donations made by the public in Northern Ireland before 1st June will be matched pound for pound by the UK government, doubling the impact you can make,” said Siobhan.

To find out more about Trócaire’s work or to make a donation visit www.trocaire.org.