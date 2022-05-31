The Magnificent Seven Crew' to ride again for Derry 'Concert for Ukraine'

Over 30 top singers and entertainers from Derry and beyond will come together next week for a concert in aid of Ukranians devastated by the Russian invasion.

Concert For Ukraine, taking place in the Millennium on Monday next will feature members of 'The Magnificent Seven Crew' a group of singers who to got together during the Covid-19 lockdown to perform online to raise thousands of pounds for the Foyle Foodbank.

All those taking part in the concert, being staged in partnership with the Derry branch of Concern Worldwide, will be performing for free.

At the height of the Covid pandemic 'The Magnificent Seven Crew,' featuring over 30 singers and formed by Leo Fitzpatrick who, working with Damien McAdams from Foyle Foodbank, performed nightly online from their homes to help those experiencing food poverty in Derry City and surrounding areas.

As a result they managed to donate £25,000 to the Foyle Foodbank, helping to ensure that no one should go hungry.

Concern initially deploy- ed an emergency response team to Krakow, Poland, working in tandem with local organisations, our Alliance 2015 partners and the UN.

On the border between Ukraine and Moldova , Concern’s humanitarian partners are providing hot meals, hygiene materials, SIM cards, psychosocial information support and transportation to people fleeing the violence.

Having conducted initial assessments on the borders with Poland, Moldova, Hungary, Slovakia and Romania, Concern’s focus is now turning to inside Ukraine, where we feel the needs are greatest. The charity is partnering with Czech organisation People in Need and French organisation ACTED to scale up the delivery of live-saving humanitarian aid both within Ukraine and at the borders.

This includes delivering food, hygiene items, trauma kits, nappies, sleeping bags and mats into Ukraine to the cities of Lviv and Kyiv by truck and train.

Providing essential supplies and support to internally displaced families in Ukraine; access to clean water; psychosocial support for those traumatised by conflict and displacement through a telephone hotline.

Supporting Ukrainian people at border crossings by providing food to people on the roads leading to the border with Poland, assisting with building toilets and heated tents and providing hygiene supplies such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, shower gel, shampoo and sanitary products.

Concern Worldwide chief Dominic MacSorley said: "Humanitarian needs are escalating as hundreds of thousands seek safety across borders.

“With the support of the public, we are there to help those in need. We urge you to support our appeal for funding in any way you can.”

It is with this spirit of wanting to help those most vulnerable and in need that The Magnificent Seven Crew are giving of their time freely to bring together what promises to be a magnificent night of music and entertainment.

Those taking to the Forum stage on the night will include Felix Healy, Conor McGinty, the Campbell Sisters (Frances, Maureen and Lana), Graham Monaghan, Gerry and Jacqui Coyle, Andrew Monk, Collette and Rob, Stephanie McNicholl, Nikki McCool, Colum McLaughlin, Brian McFadden, Joanna Harkin, Damien White, Stanza, Ciaran Stevenson, Eamonn Karran, Damien McAdams, Wayne Rodgers, Yvonne Tilley, William and Caitlin, Ali Skeggs, Tim Glenn, Chris and Mickey Wilson, Michael McCafferty, Erin Carlin and Isobel Caldwell.

Tickets, price £16.50, can be purchased online or direct from the box office at the Millennium Forum.

All proceeds from the show will go directly to the Ukrainian humanitarian appeal.