Garda vest, pistol and £10,000 seized in County Derry raid

The search took place in Bellaghy on Friday.
Detectives from Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Branch conducted a search at a property in Bellaghy on Friday May 27 in relation to an ongoing investigation into the importation of illegal drugs.
Approximately £10,000 cash, a starting pistol, a hi-viz jacket with Garda printed on it, CS Spray, a quantity of ammunition, business documents and devices were seized.
Detective Inspector Craig said: “We continue to target those who seek to gain from the illegal drugs trade and from the misfortune of others.
"Any information we receive is acted upon and I would encourage anyone with information to report it to police to assist us in our efforts.
"Police can be contacted on 101 or alternatively information can be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
"You can also submit a reports online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."
