Search

28 May 2022

ULSTER SFC: Double trouble for Derry and Donegal supporting twins

There are split loyalties in the Kearney household in the run up to Sunday's showdown.

ULSTER SFC: Double trouble for Derry and Donegal supporting twins

Twins Caoimhe and Teagan Kearney in 2015 and in 2022.

Reporter:

Mary K Burke

27 May 2022 11:03 PM

Email:

mary.burke@iconicnews.ie

Delightful duo, Caoimhe and Teagan Kearney may be identical twins but they defintely do not have identical ambitions for Sunday's Ulster senior football final.

The twin sisters who were born in 2014 in Galway now live in Muff in County Donegal. The girls are football crazy and their parents have charted their years in their county colours in a series of charming photographs.

The girl's parents Paul and Ursula Kearney (nee Boyle) have passed their love and passion for the GAA on to their twin daughters.

Dad Paul is from the Slaughtmanus club in Derry and mum Ursula hails from Glencolmcille in County Donegal.

The seven year old girls play football for their Under 9 team with the Naomh Padraig, Muff club, and they will have a face to face meeting with Derry's Steelstown U9 girls on Sunday morning in an Ulster Final themed friendly game.

When asked for their predictions for Sunday's game there was no doubt, dad Paul and daughter Caoimhe both say Derry will win. Mum Ursula and Teagan are backing Donegal all the way.

Either way there will be one guaranteed set of happy winners in the Kearney house on Sunday evening.

Keep an eye on our LIVE blog for build up, live updates and reaction as we chart a momentous weekend for Derry football.

WATCH: County Derry man pens hilarious Ulster final song

The Oakleafers take on Donegal in Clones on Sunday.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media