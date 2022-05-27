Translink strike action ENDED as workers accept pay deal

Translink workers will no longer carry out strike action after a union announced their workers had accepted a revised pay deal from the company.
Union members had initially rejected a pay deal that suspended the original strike, before a second tranche of action was halted by the latest pay offer, which members have now accepted.
Peter Macklin, GMB organiser, welcomed the development.
"This shows the strength that workers have when they stick together to demand a fair deal," he said.
"This is a well deserved pay increase and package that our members fought hard for. We thank every member who stood firm and earned this decent pay deal for themselves and their colleagues."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.