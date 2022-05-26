County Derry company supports local mental health charity

World-class paving and walling manufacturer Tobermore, has made a generous donation to local mental health charity ‘The Olive Branch’.

These much-needed funds will help provide local mental health support for those who reach out for help. Tobermore is committed to supporting the mental health and wellbeing of its employees and wider community. The company has implemented several initiatives including a bespoke health and wellbeing app, flexible working, an open workplace culture and a dedicated wellbeing committee.

Founded in 2017, The Olive Branch offers free of charge, self-referral, no-appointment necessary professional counselling service for those suffering with ill mental health. The Olive Branch has qualified counsellors on hand to work with clients suffering from depression, anxiety, grief, and/or experiencing suicidal thoughts.

Despite the amazing work done by the NHS, there are still gaps in mental health services and waiting lists remain lengthy. The Olive Branch prides themselves on their ability to offer counselling when the client is most in need – when they reach out for help. Their clients range in age from 11-70 years old.

Leoné Paul, Vice Chairwoman of The Olive Branch commented: “We would like to thank Tobermore MD David Henderson for donating a massive £2,000 to our NW200 Business Sponsorship Gala.

"We are overwhelmed by David’s generosity. Every penny we raise goes directly into the provision of free of charge professional counselling services in Magherafelt, Coleraine and Ballymena.”

“We are committed to preserving the mental health of our communities and this can only be achieved by having the support of David and other likeminded business owners. On behalf of all at The Olive Branch we thank you David Henderson and Tobermore!”

David Henderson added: “Tobermore is proud to support the Olive Branch. This charity does remarkable work in our local area to support people who are struggling with their mental health.”

If you or someone you know need mental health support do not hesitate to call the Olive Branch 028 7963 3688, or visit their website www.theolivebranch.org.uk/.