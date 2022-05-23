Derry building named one of North's 'most inspirational'

A Derry building has been named one of the North's 'most inspirational' projects.

The Chroi Community Benefit Hub on Trench Road in the Waterside area of the city has been revealed as one of the most impressive recent building projects in the RICS (Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors) Awards.

Winning the Community Benefit category, judges described it as an 'excellent example of community benefit with a number of design challenges overcome through teamwork and innovation.'

Opened last year, the £2.3m facility is the result of a £1.3m investment by Derry City and Strabane District Council and £1m from the Department for Communities.

The two storey building, located in the grounds of the former Immaculate Conception College, provides state-of-the-art facilities for people of all ages, featuring offices, childcare and youth facilities, and a social hall.

The building comprises of a split level facility incorporating space for Hillcrest Trust, Jack & Jill Pre-School, a youth club, a sports hall as well as car parking on site. The project is located just off the Trench Road adjacent to a new social housing development.

Speaking at its official opening, Edel O'Doherty, chairperson of Hillcrest Trust, said: "This beautiful and spacious new Centre will allow us to realise our ambitious plans for the physical and social regeneration of the Top of the Hill area.

"The winning projects were judged across six categories, community benefit, commercial development, public sector, refurbishment/revitalisation, residential, and heritage.

The RICS Awards show- case the most inspirational initiatives and developments in land, real estate, construction and infrastructure. They recognise outstanding achievement, teamwork and companies.

As a regional winner, the Derry building will compete at the national RICS Awards grand final, taking place in October.

The impressive Chroi Community Benefit Hub on Trench Road

Michael Hannaway, chairperson of the judging panel, said: “These winning projects are a true testament to the hard work of property professionals in Northern Ireland. The pandemic has led to the industry facing much uncertainty and challenging conditions, but we were delighted, and very proud, to see such innovative building projects appearing across our cities and towns.

“The teams behind them have worked tirelessly and with incredible vision to create projects which provide tremendous benefit across a diverse range of areas. Through collaborating with other professionals, local surveyors have shown that they have the talent to deliver exemplary and, in many cases, world-class built projects.”

“The RICS is elated to recognise skills and dedication that the teams behind these projects had in ensuring successful delivery and making a positive impact across Northern Ireland.”

The regional winners have now been shortlisted in the national awards, taking place in October, and will compete at the national RICS Awards grand final.