Amelia Earhart: Home town Atchison to be represented at celebrations

Leaders of the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum in Amelia Earhart's hometown of Atchison, Kansas, will be special guests of the Amelia Earhart Legacy Association in Derry for the 90th anniversary celebration of her historic landing.

Atchison Mayor, Abby Bartlett, issued a proclamation recognising it and Derry as 'bonded by their ties to Amelia Earhart’s beginnings and monumental accomplishments.'

“We are honored to return to Derry for this extraordinary 90th anniversary celebration hosted by our transatlantic partners at the Amelia Earhart Legacy Association in Derry.

"We share a commitment to preserve Earhart’s legacy to defy the odds and pursue her dreams that changed aviation forever,” said Karen Seaberg, founder and president of the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum in Atchison, Kansas - where Earhart’s dream of flight began.

The new state-of-the-art STEM and history museum, opening in 2023, will immerse visitors in Earhart’s pioneering life. Highly interactive exhibits will feature an opportunity to pilot a virtual reality recreation of Earhart’s 1932 transatlantic flight with challenges mirroring obstacles Earhart overcame to land in Derry.

On May 20, 1932, Earhart set off in her red Lockheed Vega from Harbour Grace in Newfoundland, Canada, intending to fly to Paris. With weather and technical problems altering her course, Earhart landed on May 21, 1932, in Robert Gallagher’s farm in Ballyarnett, Derry.

Nicole McElhinney, co-founder of the Amelia Earhart Legacy Association, said: “When Amelia landed here, no one had ever seen a woman driving a car, let alone flying an airplane or wearing trousers.

"Her fearless spirit was revolutionary, particularly for women, and continues to be an inspiration around the world.”