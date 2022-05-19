Search

19 May 2022

Derry Airport team up with Derry City FC to offer summer holiday prize

Robert Martin, Director at Derry City FC, Maressa McWilliams, Senior Marketing Executive at CoDA, Brenda Morgan MBE, Head of Business Development at CoDA, and Steve Frazer, Managing Director at CoDA

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 May 2022 1:50 PM

As the summer holiday season is almost ready to take off, City of Derry Airport and travel partner, Travel Solutions, have teamed up with Derry City Football Club to offer a summer holiday prize package for one lucky winner.

Travel Solutions Managing Director, Peter McMinn, explained: “The team at Travel Solutions are looking forward to welcoming our first holiday charter flights to City of Derry Airport next month and we are pleased to partner with Derry City Football Club and the airport to give a lucky supporter the opportunity to win a one week holiday."

The winner will be treated to a seven night holiday for two in their choice of Majorca or the Algarve.

The prize includes flights and accommodation and a VIP airport experience with complimentary airport parking and access to the Amelia Earhart Lounge at City of Derry Airport where they can enjoy a bottle of bubbly and some refreshments before they set off for the sun.

Robert Martin, Director at Derry City FC added: “The club are delighted to partner with Travel Solutions and City of Derry Airport to offer our supporters the chance to win a summer sun holiday to either Majorca or the Algarve.

“As normality slowly returns to our lives, it’s the perfect opportunity to escape to the sun and perhaps watch the Candy Stripes live on LOITV from your poolside while enjoying a refreshing cocktail.”

Steve Frazer, Managing Director at City of Derry Airport, added: “We are thrilled to support Travel Solutions in offering this prize and it's fantastic to be hosting the competition via Derry City FC, a great club in the heart of the North West.

“The closing date for entries is midnight on Wednesday 15th June and we are very excited for the winner to be announced live at Derry City FC’s SSE Airtricity League game against Drogheda Utd at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Friday 17th June.”

For more information on how to enter visit the Derry City FC website: www.derrycityfc.net

Local News

