Derry murder accused told police he saw brothers stab Karol Kelly

The trial of three men charged with the murder of Karol Kelly in Derry over four years ago has been told one of the accused told police he witnessed his two co-accused stab the father of five.

Brothers Gary (25) and Sean Anderson (23), both of Grafton Street, and Michael Dunlop (21), of Fern Park in the Galliagh area of the city, are charged with the murder of Mr Kelly at Grafton Street in the Rosemount area of the city on March 4, 2018.

Dunlop is further charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent on Mr Kelly and intent to pervert the course of justice on the same date by attempting to conceal knives.

This week, the jury of eight men and four women heard that during his first interview with police, Dunlop was asked what part did he play in the murder and he repied 'I witnessed it, just.' When asked what did he mean by that, he answered 'I witnessed him getting stabbed.' When asked who stabbed Mr Kelly, he replied 'Sean and Gary Anderson.'

The jury heard that Dunlop told police he had been drinking with a friend when he was invited to go to the Andersons at around 1.30am.

Dunlop told police he got a taxi and when he entered the house he left his beer down and immediately went to the toilet.

The jury was told Dunlop told police as he came down the stairs he saw 'two grown men' walking out the door.

Dunlop told police that Karol Kelly pointed at him and said 'don't be calling the cops.'

The interview heard that as the men left the house they were followed out by Sean and Gary Anderson.

Police were told that Gary Anderson had teeth missing and Sean Anderson appeared to be 'busted up.'

Dunlop said he went out the door and saw Karol Kelly run up the street and then run back down again with the Andersons chasing him.

He told police he saw the deceased fall and the Andersons caught up with him.

The jury was told that Dunlop said to police he saw Sean Anderson stab Karol Kelly and he started shouting 'stop, stop.' He told police he pulled Sean Anderson away and pushed him up the street and then he saw Gary Anderson stab Mr Kelly.

Dunlop told police he then pulled Gary Anderson away and they all went back to 8 Grafton Street.

Police were told by Dunlop that when they got back to the house, Gary Anderson was being sick in the sink and Sean Anderson being sick in the backyard.

Dunlop said he 'freaked' at all this and left the house and ran home.

He later told his friend 'I saw a man dying tonight.'

The trial continues.