Search

16 May 2022

Derry Girls: The End . . . who will be the surprise guest?

Derry Girls: The End . . . who will be the surprise guest?

Nadine Coyle... tight-lipped about her appearance on Derry Girls.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 May 2022 6:18 PM

The third and final series of Derry Girls concludes this week with a one-hour special.

Hollywood star Liam Neeson made a surprise cameo appearance in the first episode and fans of the hit comedy series are on tenterhooks as who the surprise guest will be when the final episode is aired on Wednesday night.

The 'real Derry Girl' Nadine Coyle is rumoured to make an apearance.

Fans have been waiting to see if the former Girls Aloud star will make a cameo, and while she remained tight-lipped on the matter, the singer did say she would love to make an appearance.

Nadine told RSVP Live : “I love that it is actually based on the school that I went to, Thornhill.”

“The writer of the show (Lisa McGee) went to that school as well. I would love to be on it.”

Nadine has even considered what kind of character she would like to play on the show.

Translink strike OFF as revised offer received by unions

A revised offer has been received by the unions.

First Amelia Earhart artwork to be unveiled in Derry this weekend

Festival to mark 90th annniversary of aviator's historic landing in city

“I go from ... I would like to be one of the Derry Girls in the school, and then I’m like ‘I’m far too old for that … but they’re about my age acting that age, so maybe I can get away with it.

“Then I think I’d be great as a hairdresser that moved away to London and came back with a funny accent and then knows everything about everything.”

The weekly half-hour episode will be screened on Channel 4 at 9.00pm tomorrow (Tuesday) with the final one-hour special going out at the same time on the same channel on Wednesday night.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media