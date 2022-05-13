Search

13 May 2022

Charity fundraiser in memory of County Derry athlete

The fundraiser will take place at the end of May.

Charity fundraiser in memory of County Derry athlete

Organisers at the launch for the charity fundraising day to be held in memory of the late Kevin Murphy which will take place on May 29th.

Reporter:

Mary K Burke

13 May 2022 1:00 PM

Email:

mary.burke@iconicnews.ie

Sunday 29th May has been announced as the date for a charity fundraising event to celebrate the life of well known local sportsman, Kevin Murphy.

Kevin unfortunately passed away on 23rdDecember 2021 in tragic circumstances. He was a well known and popular member of the Magherafelt community, frequently giving freely of himself and his time to help others.

A keen triathlete, runner, cyclist, and golfer, as soon as he crossed the white line it was game on and he was competitive to the end, but always had time to enjoy the craic and endless stories at the end. Kevin was the 1st person to chair Magherafelt Harriers.

He had a great passion for running and was an incredibly accomplished runner and triathlete, providing inspiration to so many fellow competitors.

First and foremost however Kevin was a family man. He was devoted to his wife Siobhan and son Cormac.

Kevin was never prouder than when he was watching Cormac play for his beloved O’Donovan Rossa team.

Whilst competing in his many sporting events over the years he was mindful of the fact that he was fortunate of being able to do so, and to that end always sought to raise money for charity where possible.

In his work life within the Civil Service Kevin was the Head of Brexit Legislation Transition for DAERA. He was a team player within the workforce, encouraging of people to apply for promotions, assisting them with application forms, providing himself as a point of reference whilst often prepping people for interviews by organising mock interview panels.

All the while providing an ear to listen to and a shoulder to lean on.

The event organisers have selected three of Kevin's favourite charities, Foyle Hospice, Alzheimer’s Society and Chest Heart & Stroke Association.

Participants on the day can either complete a swim at the Magherafelt Leisure Centre from 9am to 10am.

A cycle which will set off at 8am from O'Donovan Rossa Park with a 20 or 50 mil course to choose from and there will also be a 5K walk and run at the Gaelic ground starting at 10am alongside a kids run around the football pitch with medals for all finishers.

Donations can be made via the Just Giving page or search on Facebook.

AE22: Human moments shine through in the pressure cooker of the count centre

A candid look at the inside of the two-day election count in Magherafelt.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media