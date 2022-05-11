Search

11 May 2022

20-year-old found sleeping in garden told police his dad was 'a Provo'

The defendant was handed a fine following the incident last year.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 May 2022 7:16 PM

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

A 20-year-old man arrested in County Derry last year told police his dad was a republican paramilitary after they found him in a garden where he was sleeping, a court has heard.

Shane McGuigan, of Largy Road, Portglenone, entered guilty pleas to charges of resisting police, criminal damage and disorderly behaviour at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

At around 10.38pm on May 5 2021, police had received reports of a topless male walking into traffic on the Kilrea Road between Portglenone and Clady.

On arrival, they found the defendant asleep in a nearby garden, and on being wakened, McGuigan became aggressive, taking a swing at an officer, resulting in him being restrained by police.

The court heard that as he struggled against his arrest, he called the police 'black b*****ds' and shouted that his dad was 'a Provo', as well as further chants and songs.

After he was handcuffed, the defendant attempted to spit in the direction of the police, and while in the police vehicle, continued to spit in the back seat.

Defence for McGuigan said it was clear at the time of the incident that the defendant was 'extremely intoxicated' and that the offence was 'out of character' for him.

They said he was 'embarrassed' by his behaviour on this occasion.

Judge Mullan issued fines totalling £300 for the offences, alongside an offender's levy of £10.

She also ordered McGuigan to pay £88.20 to cover the cleaning of the police vehicle.

Local News

