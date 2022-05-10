Final report in County Derry footbridge saga due by end of summer

The end is in sight for the saga surrounding the potential repair of a historic County Derry footbridge after councillors were told to expect a final report by the end of the summer.

Elected members at Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council's Environmental Services Committee were told on Tuesday a preliminary report on Castlerock footbridge would be available in June.

Coleraine Borough Council entered into a 10,000-year lease on the bridge in 1996 for the upkeep of the bridge, before it was recommended for removal and assessment in 2017.

The assessment was to judge whether the bridge could be restored and to look into the cost of doing so, but the process has run into several delays over the last five years.

A document presented to the Committee on Tuesday evening said Translink's consultants had visited the site to carry out 'dimensional and condition checks'.

“Subject to Translink agreeing their proposed assessment criteria it is hoped to have a preliminary report completed by the end of June,” it read.

“At this point Council will have some indication of the cost to repair and re-install the bridge. The final report could be available by the end of August.”