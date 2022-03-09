Poverty and destitution causing 'sleepless nights' for local people

A County Derry lecturer has called on political representatives to make 'bold decisions' as the cost-of-living crisis threatens to engulf ordinary people.

Dr Ciara Fitzpatrick, Lecturer at Ulster University School of Law, has said the sharp rise in energy and food bills has led to 'sleepless nights' for many.

“The situation at the moment is seriously stark for thousands of billpayers across the North, but particularly those with lower incomes,” she told the County Derry Post.

“The notion that people are having to choose between heating and eating is a fallacy, because quite frankly people are unable to heat or eat, such are the implications of increasing inflation.

“Unless immediate political action is taken to put in place measures to protect people from the cost-of-living crisis, we will see the number of people in destitution rapidly increase.”

Dr Fitzpatrick, has spent the last few weeks inviting people to share their experiences , and described the feedback she received as 'hugely bleak'.

“There seems to be little light at the end of the tunnel,” she said.

“Many are having sleepless nights due to fear about how they will find the means to put the next meal on the table.

“One woman explained she had to borrow £10 from a relative simply to get her little girl a cake and a birthday banner to celebrate her 10th birthday.

“People who are suffering from poverty and destitution are coping with high levels of anxiety and stress.”

The Ballyronan lecturer described the response of ordinary people as 'so heartening', with many people pledging their own cash to help.

However, she warned that poverty and destitution were largely the result of policy choices made by those in government.

Single mum.

Living in inadequate social housing.

Impacted by the two child limit.

No gas & "-43p in her electric"

She's "scared to think" of where she's "getting the pennies for the next meal" - it is really taking its toll on her health.

(Screenshot shared w/ her permission) pic.twitter.com/twoTfnzFMA — Dr Ciara Fitzpatrick (@C_Fitz_) February 22, 2022

Currently, £300 million is available in funding transferred from HM Treasury, but this money can only be allocated by the Executive, currently not functioning after the DUP's withdrawal of Paul Givan.

“If politicians across the political spectrum were brave enough to make bold decisions, this situation could be reversed,” she said.

“Unfortunately, we current don't have an Executive at present and therefore practical help that can be provided is severely constrained.

“This means that it will sit unspent until after the election in May, when a new Executive is formed - indeed if one is formed.

“Jeffrey Donaldson [DUP Leader] has indicated that he wants to work with fellow party leaders to find funds to deal with the ongoing crisis, but in my opinion this move will not yield sustainable solutions.

“High inflation could continue for 2-3 years according to some experts and therefore we need to see seismic change in the UK wide social security system.

“Those who are out of work, who are carers, who are disabled and who are in low paid work should be provided with the means to have a dignified life.

“It's extremely difficult to seek out and request charitable support. Getting support from a food bank or a crisis support team is only ever a temporary measure.

“In my view we desperately require long term solutions,” she added.