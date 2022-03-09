Search

09 Mar 2022

'I don't know how we're going to get through this year' says Co Derry mum

The mother-of-three says the government's two-child limit on benefits has an impact.

'I don't know how we're going to get through this year' says Co Derry mum

Many households across Co Derry are struggling with their food and energy costs.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

09 Mar 2022 9:30 AM

Email:

liam@derrypost.com

A County Derry woman has spoken out about the hardship facing local families as rocketing energy costs, food prices and caps to benefits begin to bite.

Caroline, who asked us to withhold her surname, lives in a village in the north of the county, is married with three children and is on universal credit.

She told the County Derry Post that the rise in energy and food prices has exacerbated a situation already made difficult by Conservative government changes to the benefits system.

“We have three children who are seven, five and two, and for the last one, we don't get universal credit; they're excluded because of the two-child limit,” she said.

“It has a massive impact. We've three children who all need the same amount of things. They have equal amounts of food, and he [two-year-old] is still in nappies.

“The Tory government were the ones who introduced the two-child limit. They don't realise what it's like; they have not got a clue. They don't know what real life is like.

“They don't know what struggling is like. They can say they're doing this and that, and getting food banks – food banks should not be needed. It's unbelievable.”

As well as the rocketing cost of fuel to heat their home and power their car, the price of feeding the family has also risen sharply.

“Prices too are going through the roof, even the price of food. In the last few months, milk has gone up 20p for the two litres that you buy,” said Caroline.

“These rises have been building gradually, but the last three or four months have been really, really quick. Our electricity used to be about £2 a day, and now it's over £3 a day.

“Everything was going up steadily, very slowly, but all of a sudden it has just jumped. Groceries have gone through the roof; even pasta has gone up.

“All the basics. - things like chicken, milk, pasta and rice have all gone up. All the stuff that you need.”

Emergency Council meeting later this week on cost of living

The family were able to benefit from some local government relief measures. They availed of the £100 electricity voucher and will be eligible for the upcoming £200 fuel package.

However, with the price of fuel rising at such an extreme rate, by the time this support reaches them, its impact may be limited.

“That money is about the difference from what oil was and what it is now. It doesn't really touch it at all,” said Caroline.

“We're trying not to put our heating on other than maybe an hour in the morning and an hour at night; it's not on during the day at all because we can't afford for it to run out.

“It's very hard. My husband's daddy is 92, so he's driving back and forward to him all the time and the price of diesel is through the roof. Our car is 15 years old too, we can't afford to change our car.

“It's terrible, because we have three children. It's a real pressure for both of us, because we have no family living around us that we could rely on, it's really difficult.

“I don't know how we're going to get through this year. It's going to be so difficult, because they are on about the prices going up again.”

Caroline says that local government could ease the effect on families by putting in place measures to mitigate against the effect of the two-child limit on benefits.

“Scrapping the two-child limit would be a big thing for us,” she said.

“I know Deirdre Hargey has talked about getting it looked into, but it seems to just be getting kicked down the road all the time.

“If they could put that in, that would be a massive help for us. We are not the only ones, there are plenty who have lost out; families who are working as well.

“You're just left, because there is no help. It doesn't look like it's going to get any better this year anyway.”

Despite the family' best efforts to avoid the children worrying about the situation, their innocence only leads them to try and help however they can.

“We don't really talk about money in front of them, but they obviously know something is going on,” said Caroline.

“The odd time some of the children would say 'can I give you the money I have saved? I have three pounds now, can I give you that?'

“ It's really heartbreaking,” she added.

Rising oil prices exacerbate cost-of-living crisis in County Derry

Many local oil companies continue to suspend online deliveries.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media