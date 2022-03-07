Search

07 Mar 2022

Emergency Council meeting later this week on cost of living

Reporter:

Matthew Leslie

07 Mar 2022 5:38 PM

A Sinn Féin call for a special meeting of Derry City & Strabane District Council to discuss responses to the cost of living crisis has been given the go-ahead.

The Council confirmed that a full meeting will take place on Friday, March 11 at 2pm.

Cllr Duffy said she hopes innovative supports for residents can be brought to the table.

She said: “The cost of living crisis is placing a huge burden on families, workers and individuals right across this city and region.

“Although most of the causes of the crisis are rooted in disastrous British Government policies like Brexit and austerity there is still a responsibility on local government and the assembly to do what we can to support people.

“To that end I very much welcome the measures that Sinn Féin Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has announced including a £200 fuel support payment to almost 300,000 households, extended welfare top-up payments and a freeze on Housing Executive rents.

“That shows what can be done when the political will exists so I have asked for a special meeting of council to allow us to discuss our response to the crisis and whatever practical measures may be possible working with our community and statutory partners to assist residents during this extremely difficult time.

“I hope that the meeting will take place within days and I would urge all parties to come to it with a view to working positively together to deliver innovative and meaningful supports.”

The meeting will be available live online on Friday, March 11 at 2pm at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbGxNiLfdgs_ZR2CBl0msvA/videos

