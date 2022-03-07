Search

08 Mar 2022

New District Commander for Mid Ulster

The PSNI confirmed a number of permanent appointments this afternoon.

New District Commander for Mid Ulster

Stephen Murray is the new District Commander for Mid Ulster.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Mar 2022 11:57 PM

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has made a number of permanent appointments resulting in confirmation that Supt. Stephen Murray will become the permanent District Commander for Mid Ulster.

Superintendent Murray takes brings with him a wealth of valuable experience to lead policing in the district and will continue to work with partners to keep people safe across the district.

“In my almost 17 years of service, I have worked in a number of roles, including many in frontline policing and others focused on serious crime.” said Superintendent Murray.

“In my new role I am looking forward to working directly with our communities and identifying further opportunities where we can work together to make our District safer.”

Mayor warns councillor over 'Fenian' comment

An independent councillor was asked to 'moderate' his language.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media