Stephen Murray is the new District Commander for Mid Ulster.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland has made a number of permanent appointments resulting in confirmation that Supt. Stephen Murray will become the permanent District Commander for Mid Ulster.
Superintendent Murray takes brings with him a wealth of valuable experience to lead policing in the district and will continue to work with partners to keep people safe across the district.
“In my almost 17 years of service, I have worked in a number of roles, including many in frontline policing and others focused on serious crime.” said Superintendent Murray.
“In my new role I am looking forward to working directly with our communities and identifying further opportunities where we can work together to make our District safer.”
