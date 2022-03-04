Fuel poverty protest set for north coast town as prices continue to rise

A rally urging the government to act on the rapidly rising energy prices and cost of living is to be held this evening on the north coast.

Derry Against Fuel Poverty, who have previously held demonstrations in Derry, will hold a rally in Coleraine on Friday March 4 at 5.00pm.

The group, who have called for 'working class unity' over the ever-rising cost of living, were set up in early February to encourage people to push back and call for intervention.

Spokesperson Sinead Quinn said this was a 'frightening and unprecedented time for many'.

"We're being contacted on a regular basis by people who are chronically ill, mothers with young children and working people who simply can't afford to heat, eat or light their homes," she told Derry Now.

"It's fair to assume that our political representatives can't even begin to really understand what it's like to be poor. A cold house and an empty fridge serves as a stark reminder of the situation we're facing on a daily basis.

"When MPs are getting a raise of £2,200 and MLAs are seeing £500 extra in their pockets, the most vulnerable people in our society literally can't keep up with prepay meters running out of credit. Times are bleak.

"We know that the Stormont government had time and money to deal appropriately with this cost of living crisis. It was forecast early in 2021 and being felt keenly in our pockets in early Autumn 2021.

NOTICE



For any of our followers on the North coast, there is a rally happening at Coleraine Town Hall on Friday 4th @ 5pm! Please support this event!



Thank you pic.twitter.com/HJmiO6mzOe — Derry Against Fuel Poverty (@derryantipov) March 1, 2022

"The political parties can blame each other all they want but we won't forget the opportunities that were turned down like the opportunity to reinstate the £20 a week Universal Credit uplift cut and the ability to adequately address the crisis with a wider energy support scheme.

"Our politicians forget who put them in their jobs, let's remind them. All we ask is that you join us for 1 hour on Saturday to help send a fierce message to all levels of government - Council, Executive and Westminster," she added.

As well as the event in Coleraine, the group are holding what they have referred to as a 'second wave of action' in Derry tomorrow, with the rally taking place at 4.00pm in Waterloo Place.