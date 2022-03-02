Derry Against Fuel Poverty to protest in Derry as energy prices rise again

Derry Against Fuel Poverty are holding their second Derry protest this Saturday March 5 at 4pm in Waterloo Place.

The protest comes after they received a wave of support for their action at Firmus Gas in Antrim, last week.

Spokesperson for the group, Sinead Quinn, said: "All we ask is that you join us for one hour on Saturday to help send a fierce message to all levels of government; Council, Executive and Westminster. Everyone is welcome.



"Whilst we recognise the global context has shifted dramatically in the past week, we continue to beat the drum for the people of Derry who are still experiencing severe hardship in the face of rising household costs.

"In fact, bills are only climbing higher with oil, petrol and diesel prices skyrocketing and more hikes on the way.

"We're being contacted on a regular basis by people who are chronically ill, mothers with young children and working people who simply can't afford to heat, eat or light their homes. It is a frightening and unprecedented time for many.

"We recognise that this is a "global crisis". However, it cannot be allowed to stand as some kind of rationale for the lack of appropriate and timely intervention by our government.

"As we saw most recently during the pandemic, appropriate and timely responses at all levels of government were extremely important to managing that particular global crisis at the local level.

"This "can't do" approach at Stormont must be replaced by resourcefulness and innovation.

"It's fair to assume that our political representatives can't even begin to really understand what it's like to be poor.

"A cold house and an empty fridge serves as a stark reminder of the situation we're facing on a daily basis.

"Whilst MPs are getting a raise of £2,200 and MLAs are seeing £500 extra in their pockets, the most vulnerable people in our society literally can't keep up with prepay meters running out of credit. Times are bleak.

"We know that the Stormont government had time and money to deal appropriately with this cost of living crisis.

"It was forecast early in 2021 and would be felt keenly in our pockets in early Autumn 2021.

"The political parties can blame each other all they want but we won't forget the opportunities that were turned down like the opportunity to reinstate the £20 a week Universal Credit uplift cut and the ability to adequately address the crisis with a wider energy support scheme. Our politicians forget who put them in their jobs, let's remind them."