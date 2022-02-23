A link between a County Derry town and an area of western France could be in danger of severance after it was revealed a Twinning Group had not been in contact with the Council in over three years.

A twinning arrangement between Coleraine Borough Council and French town La Roche sur Yon was the subject of a discussion at a Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council committee last night.

The link, which has been in place since 1981, is part of four twinning schemes that the council inherited from its four legacy councils.

Each of the legacy councils – Moyle, Ballymoney, Limavady and Coleraine – had established twinning groups who liaised with councils for funding to support their exchange activities.

Since the formation of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council in 2015, a budget of £20,000 had been in place for these activities.

It was subsequently reduced to £10,000 from 2019/20, but due to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, no payments have been awarded to the groups since 2018/19.

According to documents presented to the Corporate Policy and Resources Committee last night, the Coleraine Twinning Association (CTA) had a funding application rejected in 2019 due to lack of detail.

After the grant was reopened in May 2019, the group did not score highly enough to receive the money, and after Council met with the group and reopened the grant a third time, they did not apply.

Luc Bouard, the Mayor of La Roche Sur Yon in France at Cloonavin in 2019 for a special civic reception in celebration of Coleraine Twinning Association's continued connection with the French town.

In November 2021, Michael Wilson, Chairperson of the CTA, wrote to the Council accusing them of a 'total lack of interest and practical support'.

He said he had written to the Council in October 2018 without 'acknowledgement or response' from Mr Jackson.

In the letter, he informed the Council that the CTA had voted unanimously to 'revert responsibility' for the Coleraine Twinning Charter to our present Council'.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Coleraine Twinning Association has now ceased its activities,” he wrote.

“It will result in Causeway Coast and Glens Council having to inform the Council of La Roche sur Yon of its decision to withdraw from the Charter.

“This will need to be done promptly, as we are aware that our French colleagues are busy planning activities for exchanges in 2022.”

Alderman Normal Hillis said he would find such a letter 'humiliating'.

“I don't think that's a message we want to send out. The Council can meet with the remaining three [twinning groups], but we have a problem on our hands for the Coleraine group,” he said.

“I know over the years – it must be 40 years – that the group has been operating, but the Twinning is between Coleraine Borough Council and La Roche Sur Yon, not between the groups.

“The baby it would seem has been handed back to us, and we're probably in a difficult position deciding what do we do.

“There are a lot of young people in this overall area, and over the years the schools had exchanges, football clubs sent teams over around the Super Cup, and I'd be loathe to see that all die.”

Alderman George Duddy questioned why Council were only hearing of the matter now when the letter was dated November 25 2021.

“This needs to be done as a matter of urgency. We need to open dialogue with them so they understand what Council is proposing,” he said.

“I would certainly welcome the Twinning sub-commitee meeting with those groups to see where they are at, and then how we move forward.”

Cllr Helena Dallat O'Driscoll said she was concerned about the tone of the Council's recommendation.

“I think we have a few bridges to repair here. I wonder if our invitation could be a bit warmer,” she said.

“These people are actually doing us a favour and we should be assisting and encouraging them. There is so much to be gained from rekindling these relationships.

“It should be an offer to give more encouragement or assistance, or to hold their hand for a while if that's what they need.”

A Council recommendation to arrange a meeting of the Twinning sub-committee and invite representatives from the Twinning Associations to submit their plans was agreed.

The decision will go forward for ratification at the next full council meeting.